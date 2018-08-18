Unite for Justice: #StopKavanaugh Protest in State Capital of Sacramento



When: Sunday, Aug. 26th @ 10 a.m.



Where: State Capitol West Steps, 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95814



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.



In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury.



Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations. Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination.



United, we will fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate.

We will #StopKavanaugh. Join us.



Event Ground Rules:

By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.



https://act.moveon.org/event/unite-for-jus... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 18th, 2018 1:21 PM