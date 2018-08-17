From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF Mayor Breed & DPH Garcia Still Pushing Lennar Hunters Point Project "It's Safe" by Labor Video Project

Friday Aug 17th, 2018 10:33 AM At a community meeting on August 15, 2018, San Francisco Department of Public Health "Environmental Engineer" Amy Brownell told community residents that the Hunters Point Shipyard is safe and can be further developed.

Brownell whose salary is funded by the developer Lennar has been involved in the criminal cover-up of the falsification of testing in the billion dollar eco-fraud at Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island. Mayor London Breed and DPH director Barbara Garcia are also aware of the criminal retaliation of OSHA health and safety whistleblowers and have colluded with the developers to cover up the massive corruption scandal. They also continue to back Brownell's propaganda about the project being safe.

Brownell whose salary is paid for by fees from the building developer Lennar is also facing challenges to her professional license by Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai. Residents at the meeting were shocked that this city official representing the San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Barbara Garcia and San Francisco Mayor elect London Breed was telling them that everything is "safe" at the shipyard.

Amy Brownell receives consultant fees from Lennar Developers under Article 31 of the Health Code passed as an ordinance by the Health Commission and Board of Supervisors in December 2004 as part of the Parcel A transfer package. In 2009,the Navy dissolved the RAB after it voted unanimously to remove Brownell from her regulatory seat on the elected body and the Civil Grand Jury opened an investigation into emails obtained via FOIA by the SLAM Community Coalition documenting Brownell colluded with EPA's Mark Ripperda and Lennar representatives to shut down the HV12 Community air monitor overlooking Parcel A that registered astronomical daily exceedences in asbestos and particulates. In 2010 Article 31 of the Health Code was extended to include the entire shipyard and Amy Brownell and DPH receive administrative fees and consultant fees for earth moving activities on a Federal Superfund site. Brownell is the subject of an open investigation before the California Board of Professional Engineers.

Two Tetra Tech officials that were also involved in the "clean-up" are in Federal prison for falsifying tests and other Tetra Tech officials are under investigation. Additionally criminal charges have been filed at the San Francisco US attorney against Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi for criminal RICO crimes by covering up and profiting personally off the development. The charges were filed by fired OSHA whistleblower Michael Madry who worked for Test America and exposed falsified testing at the Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island. His case is now being examined by the Office of Special Counsel OSC because it involved corruption of agencies including the EPA and OSHA that were supposed to protect workers and the public. Former OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman was also bullied and fired for issuing a merit determination in the retaliatory firing of Michael Madry for exposing the falsification of the testing on Hunters Point and Treasure Island by Test America which at the time was owned by H.I.G. Capital.

Production of Labor Video Project

Dr. Ray Tomkins exposed the fake testing by the Department of Public Health and the State Of California at Hunters Point Shipyard

Long time Hunters Point resident Lonnie Mason was shocked about the statement from Barbara Garcia's DPH "Environmental Engineer" Amy Brownell that the shipyard was "safe". Mason talked about the deaths of close family members from cancer caused by the radioactive shipyard.

Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai has challenged the professional license of DPH Barbara Garcia's "Environmental Engineer" Amy Brownell for personally being involved in the criminal cover-up of health and safety problems at the Hunters Point shipyard.

At the community meeting called by Bayview-Hunters Point Environmental Justice Response Task Force DPH "Environmental Engineer" Brownell who is paid for by the Lennar/5 Points corporation said that the shipyard was "safe".