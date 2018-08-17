

to Prep for SF March



Date: Aug. 24th @ 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Where: First Unitarian Church of San Jose, 160 N Third St San Jose 95112



FREE EVENT



RSVP:



On September 8, thousands will march in San Francisco for the largest climate march the West Coast has ever seen. Together we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as part of a global day of action to demand our elected leaders commit to no new fossil fuels and a just and fair transition to 100% renewable energy.



RISE FOR ART



Rise for Art is a group touring to different locations in contingent with the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco bringing art & music to communities in prep for the SF March.



Get ready for the Sept. 8 RISE march in SF by painting banners and building signs. This interactive skills-building event will also include street mural design and song practice, plus a performance by The Peace Poets, the nation’s foremost grassroots movement song group.



Schedule:

2:00 pm: Banner & sign making starts

5:00 pm: Remarks by 350 Silicon Valley and other local activists (during art-making)

6:00 pm: Pizza & snacks provided, music by local musicians

7:00 pm: Peace Poets perform & practice songs for the march



Sponsored by 350 Silicon Valley



Family Friendly Event.





