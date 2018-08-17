top
Art & Music Party for SF Climate Marh: Rise for Art Gathering in San Jose (free)
Date Friday August 24
Time 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
First Unitarian Church of San Jose, 160 N Third St San Jose 95112
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author350.org Silicon Valley
Rise for Art Party: Free Art & Music Gathering at San Jose Unitarian Church
to Prep for SF March

Date: Aug. 24th @ 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: First Unitarian Church of San Jose, 160 N Third St San Jose 95112

FREE EVENT

RSVP: https://www.350siliconvalley.org/august_24_free_fun_art_music_workshop?utm_campaign=8_9_18&utm_medium=email&utm_source=350sv

On September 8, thousands will march in San Francisco for the largest climate march the West Coast has ever seen. Together we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as part of a global day of action to demand our elected leaders commit to no new fossil fuels and a just and fair transition to 100% renewable energy.

RISE FOR ART

Rise for Art is a group touring to different locations in contingent with the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco bringing art & music to communities in prep for the SF March.

Get ready for the Sept. 8 RISE march in SF by painting banners and building signs. This interactive skills-building event will also include street mural design and song practice, plus a performance by The Peace Poets, the nation’s foremost grassroots movement song group.

Schedule:
2:00 pm: Banner & sign making starts
5:00 pm: Remarks by 350 Silicon Valley and other local activists (during art-making)
6:00 pm: Pizza & snacks provided, music by local musicians
7:00 pm: Peace Poets perform & practice songs for the march

Sponsored by 350 Silicon Valley

Family Friendly Event.


