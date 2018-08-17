From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Rise for Climate Charter Buses: Ride & Join SF March from Cities in Bay Area & California
|Sunday August 26
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Cities around Bay Area & throughout California
Check your city or nearest city for the EXACT departure time of your location's charter bus. Departure times are based on driving distance from San Francisco. For example, the bus from Santa Barbara is scheduled for as early as 12 a.m.
|Various Activist Group Sponsors
FIND A BUS TO RISE FOR CLIMATE, JOBS & JUSTICE MARCH IN SAN FRANCISCO
Times: Departures times vary according to each city's distance from San Francisco. Please check for the EXACT departure time of your charter bus.
On September 8, thousands will march in San Francisco for the largest climate march the West Coast has ever seen. Together we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as part of a global day of action to demand our elected leaders commit to no new fossil fuels and a just and fair transition to 100% renewable energy.
Join us as we hold our local leaders to account and demand that they walk the talk on climate action.
CHARTER BUSES
Buses are coming from across California and are an awesome way to connect with other folks coming from your community to the San Francisco Climate March. Find a bus coming from your city:
https://ca.riseforclimate.org/charter-bus-info/
Don't see a march bus near you? Keep checking back for updates as more cities join in.
BAY AREA BUSES
Santa Rosa: North Bay Organizing Project
Sonoma County: 350 Bay Area & allies
Petaluma: North Bay Organizing Project
Marin: 350 Bay Area & Allies
Woodland: Mothers Out Front
CALIFORNIA BUSES
Chico: Chico 350 & allies
Sacramento: 350 Sacramento & allies
Santa Barbara: 350 Ventura County Climate Hub, CAUSE & allies
Ventura: 350 Ventura County Climate Hub, CAUSE & allies
ATTENTION ACTIVIST GROUPS: ORGANIZE A BUS
Organizing mass transport is a great way to build relationships, strengthen organizing skills, and build capacity – all while reducing your carbon footprint! Designate someone in your group as a Bus Captain – our Bus Toolkit provides everything they’ll need to know.
Bus Funding Subsidies:
Limited resources are available to help offset the costs of charter buses and deposits for groups that need assistance – prioritizing buses led by, or engaging frontline, low-income, and communities of color. Please contact buses.ca [at] riseforclimate.org to inquire about funding.
For more information on chartering a bus, go to: https://ca.riseforclimate.org/charter-bus-info/
https://ca.riseforclimate.org
