Times: Departures times vary according to each city's distance from San Francisco. Please check for the EXACT departure time of your charter bus.



On September 8, thousands will march in San Francisco for the largest climate march the West Coast has ever seen. Together we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as part of a global day of action to demand our elected leaders commit to no new fossil fuels and a just and fair transition to 100% renewable energy.



Join us as we hold our local leaders to account and demand that they walk the talk on climate action.



CHARTER BUSES



Buses are coming from across California and are an awesome way to connect with other folks coming from your community to the San Francisco Climate March. Find a bus coming from your city:



https://ca.riseforclimate.org/charter-bus-info/



Don't see a march bus near you? Keep checking back for updates as more cities join in.



BAY AREA BUSES

Santa Rosa: North Bay Organizing Project

Sonoma County: 350 Bay Area & allies

Petaluma: North Bay Organizing Project

Marin: 350 Bay Area & Allies

Woodland: Mothers Out Front



CALIFORNIA BUSES

Chico: Chico 350 & allies

Sacramento: 350 Sacramento & allies

Santa Barbara: 350 Ventura County Climate Hub, CAUSE & allies

Ventura: 350 Ventura County Climate Hub, CAUSE & allies



ATTENTION ACTIVIST GROUPS: ORGANIZE A BUS



Organizing mass transport is a great way to build relationships, strengthen organizing skills, and build capacity – all while reducing your carbon footprint! Designate someone in your group as a Bus Captain – our Bus Toolkit provides everything they’ll need to know.



Bus Funding Subsidies:

Limited resources are available to help offset the costs of charter buses and deposits for groups that need assistance – prioritizing buses led by, or engaging frontline, low-income, and communities of color. Please contact



