Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 8/22/2018
Art & Music Party: Climate March Labor Contingent
Date Wednesday August 22
Time 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
350 Rhode Island Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
SEIU 1021 Office, enter on Kansas and 17th
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorLabor for Climate, Jobs & Justice
Emaillabor4climatejobsjustice [at] gmail.com
Art & Music Party: Climate March Labor Contingent

When: Wednesday, August 22 at 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM PDT

Where: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice

Host: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice: https://www.facebook.com/labor4climatejobsjustice/

On September 8th in San Francisco, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as the anchor to a global mobilization to push for real climate action!

(SF March: https://www.facebook.com/events/642294126103875/)

Pre-March Art & Music Party:

Join us to make art and practice songs so that we can have a loud, proud and good lookin' labor contingent in the march!

2pm: Banner making starts

6pm: Pizza provided, music from local musicians Peña Govea Family Band

7pm: Performance by the Peace Poets (http://thepeacepoets.com/) & practice songs to sing during the march

Build solidarity, be creative and have fun with labor friends! And sign the pledge saying that you'l come and bring friends to march with the Labor Contingent.


sm_labor_sf.jpg
original image (960x640)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2338380572...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 10:34 PM
