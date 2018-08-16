



When: Wednesday, August 22 at 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM PDT



Where: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice



Host: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice:



On September 8th in San Francisco, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as the anchor to a global mobilization to push for real climate action!



(SF March:



Pre-March Art & Music Party:



Join us to make art and practice songs so that we can have a loud, proud and good lookin' labor contingent in the march!



2pm: Banner making starts



6pm: Pizza provided, music from local musicians Peña Govea Family Band



7pm: Performance by the Peace Poets (



Build solidarity, be creative and have fun with labor friends! And sign the pledge saying that you'l come and bring friends to march with the Labor Contingent.





Art & Music Party: Climate March Labor ContingentWhen: Wednesday, August 22 at 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM PDTWhere: Labor for Climate, Jobs & JusticeHost: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice: https://www.facebook.com/labor4climatejobsjustice/ On September 8th in San Francisco, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as the anchor to a global mobilization to push for real climate action!(SF March: https://www.facebook.com/events/642294126103875/ Pre-March Art & Music Party:Join us to make art and practice songs so that we can have a loud, proud and good lookin' labor contingent in the march!2pm: Banner making starts6pm: Pizza provided, music from local musicians Peña Govea Family Band7pm: Performance by the Peace Poets ( http://thepeacepoets.com/ ) & practice songs to sing during the marchBuild solidarity, be creative and have fun with labor friends! And sign the pledge saying that you'l come and bring friends to march with the Labor Contingent.

original image (960x640)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2338380572... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 10:34 PM