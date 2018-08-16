From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 8/22/2018
|Art & Music Party: Climate March Labor Contingent
|Date
|Wednesday August 22
|Time
|2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
350 Rhode Island Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
SEIU 1021 Office, enter on Kansas and 17th
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice
|labor4climatejobsjustice [at] gmail.com
|
Art & Music Party: Climate March Labor Contingent
When: Wednesday, August 22 at 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM PDT
Where: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice
Host: Labor for Climate, Jobs & Justice: https://www.facebook.com/labor4climatejobsjustice/
On September 8th in San Francisco, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice as the anchor to a global mobilization to push for real climate action!
(SF March: https://www.facebook.com/events/642294126103875/)
Pre-March Art & Music Party:
Join us to make art and practice songs so that we can have a loud, proud and good lookin' labor contingent in the march!
2pm: Banner making starts
6pm: Pizza provided, music from local musicians Peña Govea Family Band
7pm: Performance by the Peace Poets (http://thepeacepoets.com/) & practice songs to sing during the march
Build solidarity, be creative and have fun with labor friends! And sign the pledge saying that you'l come and bring friends to march with the Labor Contingent.
original image (960x640)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 10:34 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2338380572...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network