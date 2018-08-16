top
Sebastopol: Cultura y Cambio & Change Fundraiser for Rise Arts Tour (Climate March) & More
Date Saturday August 18
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Fellowship Hall @ Community Church of Sebastopol UCC
1000 Gravenstein Hwy North, Sebastopol, CA 95472
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorNorth Bay Organizing Project
Phoneinfo@northbayop.org
NBOP Annual Fundraiser: Cultura y Cambio/Culture and Change: Noche Sabrosa

When: Saturday, August 18th, 6:00 - 10:00 pm

Where: Fellowship Hall @ Community Church of Sebastopol UCC
1000 Gravenstein Hwy North, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Purchase Fundraiser Tickets here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3574985

The North Bay Organizing Projects' annual fundraiser is coming around quickly, Saturday, August 18th, 6:00 - 10:00 pm! The "Cultura y Cambio/ Culture and Change Fest" seeks to not only raise funds for NBOP, but to also highlight the cultural strategy we have been developing over the past year for our political, spiritual and physical needs.

We invite all to come eat endless tacos, participate with interactive art projects, get centered with some of our healing practitioners, dance to the peoples' party music, and/or just be among positive human beings fighting for a better world.

Art and Culture includes:

Rise Up for Climate, Jobs, and Justice Mural Project (Rise Arts Tour)
Peace Poets (Rise Arts Tour)
Danza Azteca
Capoeira Brasilera
Massage, Acupuncture and Herbal Remedy Consultation
DJ Broken Record

Link on Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco page: https://ca.riseforclimate.org/arts/
