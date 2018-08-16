



When: Saturday, August 18th, 6:00 - 10:00 pm



Where: Fellowship Hall @ Community Church of Sebastopol UCC

1000 Gravenstein Hwy North, Sebastopol, CA 95472



Purchase Fundraiser Tickets here:



The North Bay Organizing Projects' annual fundraiser is coming around quickly, Saturday, August 18th, 6:00 - 10:00 pm! The "Cultura y Cambio/ Culture and Change Fest" seeks to not only raise funds for NBOP, but to also highlight the cultural strategy we have been developing over the past year for our political, spiritual and physical needs.



We invite all to come eat endless tacos, participate with interactive art projects, get centered with some of our healing practitioners, dance to the peoples' party music, and/or just be among positive human beings fighting for a better world.



Art and Culture includes:



Rise Up for Climate, Jobs, and Justice Mural Project (Rise Arts Tour)

Peace Poets (Rise Arts Tour)

Danza Azteca

Capoeira Brasilera

Massage, Acupuncture and Herbal Remedy Consultation

DJ Broken Record



Link on Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco page:

