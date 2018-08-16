From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Mike Rhodes recognized by Fresno City Council by Peter Maiden

Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 5:55 PM

Mike Rhodes, former Indybay Central Valley page co-ordinator, was recognized by the Fresno City Council, who made August 16 "Mike Rhodes Day."

Mike Rhodes founded The Community Alliance newspaper, wrote a book about homelessness in Fresno, worked for Indybay in the Central Valley, and engaged in other forms of activism. He is now in treatment for a stage 4 lung cancer. No one knows how much time he has. He posts to a health blog, where he relates his good spirits despite his condition. He quickly put together and published a memoir, available on Amazon.



The accolades are pouring in. Everyone from the staff of The Community Alliance to the Chief of Police are praising his contributions to struggles for social change. There is a benefit concert for a Mike Rhodes Scholarship Fund (to help socially conscious law students). It is this Sunday August 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. in Fresno.