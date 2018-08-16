top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media
Mike Rhodes recognized by Fresno City Council
by Peter Maiden
Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 5:55 PM
Mike Rhodes, former Indybay Central Valley page co-ordinator, was recognized by the Fresno City Council, who made August 16 "Mike Rhodes Day."
sm_nd5_9423.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
Mike Rhodes founded The Community Alliance newspaper, wrote a book about homelessness in Fresno, worked for Indybay in the Central Valley, and engaged in other forms of activism. He is now in treatment for a stage 4 lung cancer. No one knows how much time he has. He posts to a health blog, where he relates his good spirits despite his condition. He quickly put together and published a memoir, available on Amazon.

The accolades are pouring in. Everyone from the staff of The Community Alliance to the Chief of Police are praising his contributions to struggles for social change. There is a benefit concert for a Mike Rhodes Scholarship Fund (to help socially conscious law students). It is this Sunday August 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. in Fresno.
§Mike Rhodes being presented with a proclamation of "Mike Rhodes Day."
by Peter Maiden Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 5:55 PM
sm_nd5_9497.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
Council member Luís Chavez is at left. Mike's wife, oldest daughter and grandchild are at right.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code