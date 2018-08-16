From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media
Mike Rhodes recognized by Fresno City Council
Mike Rhodes, former Indybay Central Valley page co-ordinator, was recognized by the Fresno City Council, who made August 16 "Mike Rhodes Day."
Mike Rhodes founded The Community Alliance newspaper, wrote a book about homelessness in Fresno, worked for Indybay in the Central Valley, and engaged in other forms of activism. He is now in treatment for a stage 4 lung cancer. No one knows how much time he has. He posts to a health blog, where he relates his good spirits despite his condition. He quickly put together and published a memoir, available on Amazon.
The accolades are pouring in. Everyone from the staff of The Community Alliance to the Chief of Police are praising his contributions to struggles for social change. There is a benefit concert for a Mike Rhodes Scholarship Fund (to help socially conscious law students). It is this Sunday August 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. in Fresno.
The accolades are pouring in. Everyone from the staff of The Community Alliance to the Chief of Police are praising his contributions to struggles for social change. There is a benefit concert for a Mike Rhodes Scholarship Fund (to help socially conscious law students). It is this Sunday August 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. in Fresno.
§Mike Rhodes being presented with a proclamation of "Mike Rhodes Day."
Council member Luís Chavez is at left. Mike's wife, oldest daughter and grandchild are at right.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network