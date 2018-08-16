top
Eyewitness Report from Lebanon - Palestine Will Be Free!
Date Friday August 24
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St. between 25th and 26th Sts.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Featured Speaker: Richard Becker, Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition and author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire"

Join us for a report back from a major Palestine solidarity conference held in Beirut, Lebanon, attended by more than 550 people from over 30 countries, including all those of the Arab world. Delegates discussed the current state of the struggle, proposals for action, and visited the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut. Richard Becker was one of three delegates from the U.S.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 4:32 PM
