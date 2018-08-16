Featured Speaker: Richard Becker, Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition and author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire"



Join us for a report back from a major Palestine solidarity conference held in Beirut, Lebanon, attended by more than 550 people from over 30 countries, including all those of the Arab world. Delegates discussed the current state of the struggle, proposals for action, and visited the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut. Richard Becker was one of three delegates from the U.S.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.







