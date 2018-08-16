From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Friday August 24
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|2969 Mission St. between 25th and 26th Sts.
|Speaker
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
Featured Speaker: Richard Becker, Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition and author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire"
Join us for a report back from a major Palestine solidarity conference held in Beirut, Lebanon, attended by more than 550 people from over 30 countries, including all those of the Arab world. Delegates discussed the current state of the struggle, proposals for action, and visited the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut. Richard Becker was one of three delegates from the U.S.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
