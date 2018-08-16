Report from Texas Border Delegation by John Parker



* Hear John Parker report about his participation in a delegation to the U.S./Mexican border in McAllen,Texas in late June as part of the new group FIRE - Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere

* Also hear a speaker from PAWIS, Pilipino Association of Workers and Im/migrants



Speaking live from the border on June 28, John Parker said "At today’s rally a freelance journalist told me that this area of the Valley experiences some of the highest homelessness and unemployment. This is where some of the first maquiladoras [U.S.-owned, low-paying factories] started across the border in Mexico. There is a long history of repression here, and people are angry and fed up. There is a lot of humidity and heat in the air today, amplified by the heat of the rage of people fed up with the situation.



Shocking things are coming to light, things that happened in previous U.S. administrations. Folks are not going to be willing to have the same old solutions. There’s a lot of talk about “we need to go vote” and sometimes organizers steer things in that direction. But a lot of people, including at this demonstration, won’t accept that. People are calling for the abolition of ICE, but the Democrats are saying they are just going to “reform immigration.” People aren’t going to accept that.



I think one of the reasons our banner was so popular at the protest is that FIRE is making a militant call, including for the abolition of ICE.



People know the causes of migration and immigration are U.S. economic and military wars — in Central and South America, in Libya, Iraq, Syria — that these are causing the refugee crisis. And the border is tied to the attacks by police in the U.S. on Black and Brown people. In fact, one of the chants today was “No justice, no peace, no racist police!”



FIRE is a multi-national, multi-generational and multi-gender organization born from one of the most pressing political challenges of our time: the war against migrants. Based in the United States, this group seeks to bring together all sectors of society to concentrate our energies on abolishing ICE, immediately putting an end to all deportations and closing all migrant detention centers.FIRE web site



Pilipino Association of Workers and Im/migrantS, “PAWIS” translates to “sweat” and symbolizes the struggles, hardships, and sacrifices of the members to provide for the needs of our loved ones with dignity. PAWIS web site



There will be plenty of time for discussion! Refreshments will be provided! The space is wheelchair accessible.







https://www.facebook.com/events/3476487257... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 4:21 PM