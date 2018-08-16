Unite for Justice: Protest Kavanaugh Nomination at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa



When: Sunday, Aug. 26th @ 6:30 p.m.



Where: Old Courthouse Square, between 4th street, Mendocino Ave., 3rd Street, Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 95401



On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.



This is a national day of action in all 50 states to fight Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and demand that our representatives in Washington act NOW to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.



Roe v. Wade, voting rights, workers' rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, and much more are all in grave danger if this Supreme Court nominee is confirmed. With so much at stake, we cannot back down.



United, we will to fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate. We will #StopKavanaugh.



Join us!



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



This is a Peaceful Event:

By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.



https://act.moveon.org/event/unite-for-jus... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 16th, 2018 11:08 AM