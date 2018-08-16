



Where: "Peace Corner" intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd. outside of Santana Row shopping center



When: Sunday, Aug. 26th @ 11:30 a.m.



Protest Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court! Supreme Court Justices are nominated and confirmed to the Court for a lifetime appointment.



As Trump sits in the White House, a politically polarizing confirmation could set American justice back for decades. The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh is an insult to the agonizingly slow progress of Justice that has been accomplished over the last 242 years!



The Democratic party has the numbers to block this appointment, but do they have the will? It is frightful to think that there is a real possibility that Democrats could be responsible for ANOTHER conservative appointment.



Let's show our community that there is real local opposition to Brett Kavanugh's appointment!



From Unite for Justice:



On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.



In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury.



Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.



Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination. United, we will fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate.



We will #StopKavanaugh.



