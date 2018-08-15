Other





March from Plaza de Cesar Chavez to San Jose City Hall, followed by a brief rally.

TEXT prisonstrike to 818-918-2376 OR email Join Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA for an Awareness March to support the National Prison Strike. Learn about the issues, how you can help, and hear the lived experience of those impacted by what remains a legal form of slavery in the United States.March from Plaza de Cesar Chavez to San Jose City Hall, followed by a brief rally.TEXT prisonstrike to 818-918-2376 OR email prisonstrike [at] forjustice.us for updates and info about other events

http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/