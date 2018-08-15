From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|National Prison Strike Awareness March
|Date
|Tuesday August 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Start at Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113
March to San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
|
Join Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA for an Awareness March to support the National Prison Strike. Learn about the issues, how you can help, and hear the lived experience of those impacted by what remains a legal form of slavery in the United States.
March from Plaza de Cesar Chavez to San Jose City Hall, followed by a brief rally.
TEXT prisonstrike to 818-918-2376 OR email prisonstrike [at] forjustice.us for updates and info about other events
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 15th, 2018 3:55 PM
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
