Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 8/21/2018
National Prison Strike Awareness March
Date Tuesday August 21
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Start at Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113
March to San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPrisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
Join Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA for an Awareness March to support the National Prison Strike. Learn about the issues, how you can help, and hear the lived experience of those impacted by what remains a legal form of slavery in the United States.

March from Plaza de Cesar Chavez to San Jose City Hall, followed by a brief rally.
TEXT prisonstrike to 818-918-2376 OR email prisonstrike [at] forjustice.us for updates and info about other events
sm_national_prison_strike_2018_flyer_jpg.jpg
original image (1200x1800)
For more event information:
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 15th, 2018 3:55 PM
