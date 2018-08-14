top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers
Dwayne "Lee" Johnson & The Monsanto Ruling With Journalists Carey Gillam and Bob Egelko
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio
Tuesday Aug 14th, 2018 9:31 PM
KPFA WorkWeek Radio looks at the recent court victory by Beneica Unified school district groundskeeper Dewayne "Lee" Johnson. Johnson sued the Monsanto corporation for causing cancer with the use of their product Roundup. He was drenched in the chemical and now has terminal cancer.
johnson_dewayne.jpeg
WW8-14-18 Dwayne "Lee" Johnson & The Monsanto Ruling With Journalists Carey Gillam and Bob Egelko

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-14-18-the-monsanto-ruling-with-journalists-carey-gillam-and-bob-egelko

WorkWeek on July 14, 2018 looks at the recent Federal court decision in favor of Benecia Unified School District groundskeeper Dewayne “Lee” Johnson against chemical biotech company Monsanto for causing his cancer. Johnson won $39.2 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages because the jury said his cancer was a result of the use of Monsanto's Roundup. WorkWeek interviews journalist and author Carey Gillam. Gillam is a member of Society of Environmental Journalists and a public interest researcher for US Right to Know, a not-for-profit food industry research group. She is also the author of the book WHITEWASH: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science.

Also joining the program is San Francisco Chronicle legal reporter Bob Egelko who has covered the case and also the case of Javier Alcala who was a Caltrans worker and member of IUOE Local 3. He sued Monsanto in 2010 for his illness which he charged was caused by roundup owned by Monsanto. His case was dismissed.and in 2012 he won an appeal after presenting evidence about his illnesses from spaying Roundup on weeds on California highways.

The US EPA has also told workers and the pubic that this chemical is safe and does not cause cancer.

Additional media:

Caltrans Worker Javier Alcala Fights Monsanto
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOb-mb7TzBQ&feature=
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/aug/11/one-mans-suffering-exposed-monsantos-secrets-to-the-world
http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Caltrans-worker-can-sue-over-herbicides-4058427.php
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Despite-verdict-courts-will-differ-on-13153607.php
For more information on Carey Gillam
http://careygillam.com/

Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-...
§Roundup Deadly Record Of Cancer Deaths
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Tuesday Aug 14th, 2018 9:31 PM
images.jpeg
Monsanto which has made millions with the genetically engineered pesticide Roundup knew that it was causing cancer but did a massive cover-up and organized fraud operation to propagandize for their pesticide. The California and US government continue to refuse to label the product and have refused to remove it despite the legal ruling that it caused cancer.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code