Please Support the Affordable Housing Act!!!

Photo of Francis Hailman, Eleanor Walden, and Lynda Carson at a Berkeley rally in front of the Old City Hall, teaching renters how to stand up for their rights!

THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACTProposition 10 -- California Ballot -- November 2018Proposition 10, the Affordable Housing Act needs your support!The Affordable Housing Act is a ballot initiative to repeal California’s Costa Hawkins state law and return control of rental housing law to local jurisdictions, which will enable cities and counties to legislate as they deem necessary to keep their residents housed.The Costa Hawkins Housing Act of 1995 was passed after heavy lobbying by apartment owners associations and the real estate industry. Costa Hawkins prohibits local jurisdictions from protecting tenants against unlimited rent increases and involuntary displacement. This law has contributed to sky-high rents and the homelessness epidemic in California, specifically:· Costa Hawkins prohibits local rent laws from protecting renters against exorbitant rent increases in houses and condominiums, or from forced eviction in apartments due to unaffordable rent. This is particularly problematic for young families who live with the risk of eviction due to huge rent increase with only 60 days notice.· Costa Hawkins prohibits “vacancy control” … meaning that whenever a rental unit becomes vacant, or when a landlord evicts a tenant, the landlord can raise the rent to whatever the market allows, often resulting in sky-high rents that are far above fair return on investment.· Costa Hawkins prohibits local rent laws from protecting renters in “new buildings,” which means any buildings built after a city’s original rent control laws were written. In Oakland, this means that rent laws cannot cover buildings built since 1982.The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment is sponsoring this grassroots effort. Housing is a necessity and is essential for health and well-being.Please Support the Affordable Housing ActEast Bay Contact Information: 510-269-4692ACCE Action in Oakland:The Affordable Housing Act:Contribute to Prop 10 CampaignVolunteer or Endorse Prop 10 