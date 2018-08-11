top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
Silicon Valley Investors Out of L.A.!
by R. Robertson
Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
Landlords across California are raising rents like never before. But when a Silicon Valley based residential investment company raised rents by as much as $700 a month and refused to negotiate with distant Los Angeles tenants, it was time for renters to head to Los Altos for a personal visit.
sm_la2topmaybe__1__1_1.jpg
original image (1637x1085)
A group of tenants, known in Los Angeles as the Avenue 64 Rent Strikers, traveled 350 miles to march on Interstate Equities Corporation’s (IEC) office in Los Altos in the SF Bay Area on August 10. Bolstered by tenant rights groups, protesters marched around the office building after being locked out. They posted a “30 day notice to negotiate” on the front door.

IEC’s presidents, Julia Boyd Corso and Marshall Boyd, have refused the tenants’ repeated requests to negotiate fair rents. They have also refused to address the myriad habitability issues (including bug infestations, mold problems, leaking pipes, among others) in the working-class tenants’ building.

A man in the office building at 4970 El Camino Real complained to housing advocate Sandy Perry about the loud ruckus of demonstrators’ chanting and singing calling it “disruptive”. Protesters said that lives have been disrupted by the greedy landlords and vowed to return if IEC continued to refuse to engage with their tenants.
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§From Los Angeles to Silicon Valley
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2kidsbanner__1_.jpg
original image (1800x1327)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§From Los Angeles to Silicon Valley
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2cropbandanatop.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§From Los Angeles to Silicon Valley
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2grouptophmm__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Rose, left, is one of the LA tenants Affected
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2roserenter__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Amy Silletto of Mountain View Tenants Coalition at left
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2socialistsandy.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Sandy Perry of Affordable Housing Network of Santa Clara County on the right.
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Leading chants
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2pugchanters.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Kike Velasquez, organizer with the Los Angeles Tenants Union
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2kikefiststoppossible__1__1.jpg
original image (1809x1363)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Comité Latino of East Palo Alto
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2comite__1_.jpg
original image (1077x1512)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§From Los Angeles to Silicon Valley
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2maria__2_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Maria Marroquin
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Raging Grannies
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2twogrns__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
§Repeal Costa-Hawkins!
by R. Robertson Saturday Aug 11th, 2018 4:33 AM
sm_la2costa-hawkins__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1402)
https://mailchi.mp/latenantsunion/ave_64_l...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code