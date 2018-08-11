From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Landlords across California are raising rents like never before. But when a Silicon Valley based residential investment company raised rents by as much as $700 a month and refused to negotiate with distant Los Angeles tenants, it was time for renters to head to Los Altos for a personal visit.

A group of tenants, known in Los Angeles as the Avenue 64 Rent Strikers, traveled 350 miles to march on Interstate Equities Corporation’s (IEC) office in Los Altos in the SF Bay Area on August 10. Bolstered by tenant rights groups, protesters marched around the office building after being locked out. They posted a “30 day notice to negotiate” on the front door.



IEC’s presidents, Julia Boyd Corso and Marshall Boyd, have refused the tenants’ repeated requests to negotiate fair rents. They have also refused to address the myriad habitability issues (including bug infestations, mold problems, leaking pipes, among others) in the working-class tenants’ building.



A man in the office building at 4970 El Camino Real complained to housing advocate Sandy Perry about the loud ruckus of demonstrators’ chanting and singing calling it “disruptive”. Protesters said that lives have been disrupted by the greedy landlords and vowed to return if IEC continued to refuse to engage with their tenants.