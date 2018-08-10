From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Legislative Budget Committee Postpones Committee Hearing on Funding for Delta Tunnels by Dan Bacher

The 35 mile long Delta Tunnels would devastate West Coast salmon and other fish populations by diverting Sacramento River water before it reaches the estuary, as well as imperil the salmon and steelhead on the Trinity River, the major tributary of the Klamath River, that is diverted via a tunnel through the Trinity Mountains into the Sacramento River watershed at Whiskeytown Reservoir.