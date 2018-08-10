From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Six youths demanding a fossil fuel freeze arrested in sit in at Governor's Office by Dan Bacher

Friday Aug 10th, 2018 12:56 PM

”All of these oil and gas projects need water,” said Niria Alicia. “The intensive extraction of fossil fuel threatens our rivers and theatens the salmon and other fish that live in them. The same water is used to frack in the backyards of indigenous migrant farmworkers. We need to keep the water in our rivers and the oil in the ground, if we are to have the chance at a future.”