Gather at Powell and Market (cable car turnaround) in San Francisco for the Handmaids march through Union Square and to a “crisis pregnancy center.”



The June 26th Supreme Court decision NIFLA vs. Becerra upheld the pro-life challenge to reproductive freedom enjoyed by Californians. It has national consequences: abortion continues to be increasingly more difficult to access, more dangerous to provide, and more stigmatized than ever. Women are being forced to go to desperate measures to secure abortions—often traveling hundreds of miles, going deep into debt, enduring sexual degradation to come up with the funds, losing their jobs, and more. So-called “crisis pregnancy centers” coerce women and girls to bear children against their will.



At this protest, we will be acting in the spirit of refusing to accept a world in which women are valued as incubators and little more, in an extreme patriarchal society; and we will be refusing to accept a fascist America. We will be contributing to the battle to drive the Trump/Pence regime from office.

