Salmon Fishermen Respond to Commerce Secretary's Puzzling Directive on Water for Fires by Dan Bacher

Friday Aug 10th, 2018 7:10 AM

"We all agree public safety is the first priority," said John McManus, President of the Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA). "We disagree with Secretary Ross that the federal government should hijack California’s wildfires to impose weaker protections for our fish and wildlife."