|Forum "Eyewitness Cuba: The Ongoing Revolution"
|Date
|Friday August 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., between 25th and 26th Sts.
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
Join us for talks, video and a slideshow from two recent PSL delegations to Cuba. The delegates took part in the celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of the Moncada action that sparked the Revolution. Come learn about the new Cuban constitution project that the whole Cuban population will debate in the next three months, and how their socialist democracy differs from the capitalist system we live under.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/276764186434893/
original image (1500x1125)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 9th, 2018 9:15 AM
http://www.pslweb.org
