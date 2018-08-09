



Join us for talks, video and a slideshow from two recent PSL delegations to Cuba. The delegates took part in the celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of the Moncada action that sparked the Revolution. Come learn about the new Cuban constitution project that the whole Cuban population will debate in the next three months, and how their socialist democracy differs from the capitalist system we live under.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/276764186434893/

