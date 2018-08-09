Sunday, August 19 @ 11am @ Jane Warner Plaza (to Haight and Stanyan and back through small streets)



The rally starts at 11 am, we start marching at 12 noon. I plan to be there at 10 am and can use help setting up if anyone wants to help.



This event is clothing optional. All are welcome to participate.



1ST IN HUMAN HISTORY RALLY TO LEGALIZE PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINE (as far as we know) AND 3RD ANNUAL NUDE SUMMER OF LOVE PARADE –

BODY FREEDOM AND PSYCHEDELIC ACTIVISTS ABOUT TO LAUNCH A NEW SOCIAL MOVEMENT that is long since overdue: It’s the movement to legalize psychedelic medicine worldwide.



Speakers include:



Dr Martil Ball: leading entheogenic and psychedelic medicines expert, speaker, and author,

Gypsy Taub: body freedom activist, founder of Jerry Garcia Family Healing Clinic in Mexico



By Gypsy Taub:



Our very first rally to legalize psychedelic medicine and our 3rd annual Nude Summer of Love Parade are dedicated to Jerry Garcia and are meant to celebrate his music, his life and his legacy.



He was born on August 1, 1942 and died on August 9, 1995.



Jerry Garcia was the leader of the Grateful Dead band, a psychedelic guru and in my opinion the most powerful healer of all times. His medicines were love, music and psychedelics. He was able to take his listeners on shamanic journeys that made our spirits soar and touched our hearts in ways that healed the deepest wounds of loneliness and despair. Jerry has transformed hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives including mine. He touched my heart in ways that no one else ever had. Even though we had never met in person Jerry introduced me to God.



I am here today to share his medicine with the world.



For me body freedom is not just about legalizing public nudity. For me it goes much deeper than that. I believe that body freedom also means that we are free to consume any substance we choose to consume, that our bodies belong to us and that no government has the right to dictate to us what we can and cannot do with them.



For those of you who are new to the subject psychedelics are sacred plants or plant based mind-altering medicines that produce no addiction and cause no harm to the body. Some of the most well-known ones are magic mushrooms, LSD, MDMA or ecstasy, DMT, ayahuasca, ibogaine, salvia, peyote, San Pedro and many more. Almost all psychedelics are illegal in the United States.



Thankfully, that never stopped me from taking them.



I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for psychedelic medicine. I was severely abused as an infant and young child. As the result, my life was filled with pain, shame, fear and confusion. Psychedelics not only saved my life, they saved my very soul. Not only did they help me heal myself, they helped me heal many other people.



I run a psychedelic healing clinic and rehab for street kids in Mexico. I have been using psychedelic medicine to help those kids get off of meth, pills and glue. Our rates of success are unbelievably high. It takes a few months and sometimes only a few weeks to end addiction.



Psychedelics are known to cure not only addiction to hard drugs, alcohol, cigarettes and pharmaceutical pills, but also depression, PTSD, migraine and cluster headaches, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease and nearly every form of mental and emotional disorders.



A lot of great work has been done by psychedelic advocates, artists, musicians, writers, scholars and healers.



A lot of great people’s lives have been destroyed by unjust hypocritical laws. Millions have been living in fear of government prosecution, of being thrown in jail, sometimes for life, over exercising their 1st amendment right to religious freedom and their God given right to body freedom ( to use their body in any way they want as long as no harm is being done to others).



It is up to us and no one else what we choose to consume, how we choose to heal and how we choose to communicate with God.

After centuries of oppression and jail time for the use of the Native American religious sacrament called peyote the Indigenous people finally won and peyote is now legal to use on Indian reservations.



Likewise, many of us, non-Native Americans on this continent, have been using psychedelic plants and their derivatives as a religious sacrament and as a medicine for soul and body. We have been silenced, forced underground, many were thrown in jail, had their kids taken away and their lives destroyed just because they chose to heal by consuming visionary sacred plants. This has truly been a witch hunt that to this day most people want to ignore or defend.



The time has come to end this injustice once and for all.



We are not going to stop until every form of psychedelic medicine is unconditionally decrimilanized and its use legalized worldwide.



We are going to organize protests, we are going to get politicians and the media involved. We are going to continue educating the community about medicinal use of psychedelics.



There are already a lot of great books, documentaries and ongoing educational events worldwide that enlighten people on this subject.



Our rally and parade will mark the beginning of a series of protests and other public events with the goal of unconditional legalization of psychedelic medicine worldwide.



Please spread the word!



Please send a link to this post to your friends. I hope you can make it.



I want to see you naked!



with love,



​​​​​​​Gypsy



http://www.mynakedtruth.tv/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 9th, 2018 5:44 AM