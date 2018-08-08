From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley View other events for the week of 8/19/2018
|Music and Progressive Politics to Share the Stage at Fulton 55
|Date
|Sunday August 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Street in Fresno
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Steve Malm and Howard Watkins
|
This month you are invited to combine your passion for great local music, and progressive politics by going to Fulton 55, as we raise money for the Mike Rhodes Social Justice Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will help support law students at the San Joaquin College of Law that have a special interest in defending the rights of disenfranchised groups (like the homeless), and working to increase social and economic justice. If successful this project will have an impact in this community for many years to come.
original image (556x720)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 8th, 2018 5:26 PM
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/08/...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network