Music and Progressive Politics to Share the Stage at Fulton 55
Date Sunday August 19
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Street in Fresno
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSteve Malm and Howard Watkins
This month you are invited to combine your passion for great local music, and progressive politics by going to Fulton 55, as we raise money for the Mike Rhodes Social Justice Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will help support law students at the San Joaquin College of Law that have a special interest in defending the rights of disenfranchised groups (like the homeless), and working to increase social and economic justice. If successful this project will have an impact in this community for many years to come.
