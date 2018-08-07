From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|River Health Day at Chinatown Bridge
|Date
|Saturday August 11
|Time
|9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|Base of Chinatown Bridge across from Trader Joe’s. Park along River Street. Here is a link to the location on Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps/place/36%C2%B058'31.1%22N+122%C2%B001'25.2%22W/@36.9752931,-122.0242235,176m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x0!7e2!8m2!3d36.975292!4d-122.023675
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Alev Bilginsoy
|abilginsoy [at] coastal-watershed.org
|Phone
|831 464 9200
Make a difference in the San Lorenzo River ecosystem and beautify the Santa Cruz Riverwalk during this special River Health Day focused on the Chinatown Bridge. Help maintain the beneficial native plants that have planted by weeding, watering and mulching the native plant garden. Prevent the spread of invasive grasses and weeds. Create a Riverwalk landscape that is inviting and beautiful for our community to enjoy.
We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening cloths, include long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Bring sun protection or rain layer depending on the weather and be sure to bring a reusable water bottle. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/river-...
