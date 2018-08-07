Make a difference in the San Lorenzo River ecosystem and beautify the Santa Cruz Riverwalk during this special River Health Day focused on the Chinatown Bridge. Help maintain the beneficial native plants that have planted by weeding, watering and mulching the native plant garden. Prevent the spread of invasive grasses and weeds. Create a Riverwalk landscape that is inviting and beautiful for our community to enjoy.



We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening cloths, include long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Bring sun protection or rain layer depending on the weather and be sure to bring a reusable water bottle. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.



