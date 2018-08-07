From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Proposition 10, the rebellion against greedy landlords, realtors and developers
A tenants meeting I helped to organize to teach renters how to fight back against rent increases. (Lydia Gans Photo)
Proposition 10, the rebellion against greedy landlords, realtors and developers
By Lynda Carson - August 7, 2018
Oakland - The Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act is a state statute that limits the use of rent control in California, and Costa-Hawkins also gives landlords a right to increase rent prices to market rates, or over-market rates, when a tenant moves out. In essence, under Costa-Hawkins there is no limit as to how much landlords may be able to squeeze out of a new renter on a monthly basis, after a renter moves out of a rental unit. Supporters of Proposition 10 want to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.
As a direct result of their actions greedy landlords, realtors and developers have fueled the Proposition 10 rebellion with their never ending rent increases and endless pecuniary schemes designed to fleece anyone desperate enough to reside within one of their rental housing properties.
A ‘Yes’ vote for Proposition 10 next November to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act will help to curb the voracious appetites of greedy landlords, realtors and developers who use their ‘certificate of occupancy’ (permit) to manage a rental property, as a license to steal.
As an example, the average monthly rent in Oakland during June of 2018 is $3,049 according to Zillow, and the landlords are charging Rolls Royce prices for apartments in dangerous ghetto locations.
A ‘Yes’ vote for Proposition 10 next November to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act will help to slow landlords from ruthlessly plundering the bank accounts of everyone that they are renting a house, or an apartment to.
As another example, according to Rent Cafe during the month of July 2018, among the top 10 highest rents across the nation San Francisco is listed as #2 with an average monthly rent of $3,577. San Mateo is listed #4 at $3,255 per month. Sunnyvale is listed #6 at $2,966 per month. Santa Clara is listed #6 at $2,920 per month, and San Jose ranks #10 with an average monthly rent of $2,760.
A ‘Yes’ vote for Proposition 10 next November to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act will help to stabilize communities, and may help to keep local dollars in the community when renters are not over-charged by greedy absentee landlords of Wall Street, when they move into a rental unit.
The rents are ’too damn high’ and our friends and neighbors are being forced out of their housing and the Bay Area in an exodus of biblical proportions to destinations across the nation.
A ‘Yes’ vote for Proposition 10 next November to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act will help to slow the exodus of friends, neighbors, relatives, and co-workers being forced out of their housing, and the Bay Area by over-market rate rents.
Big monied entities are desperate to stop the Proposition 10 rebellion trying to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act.
Some of the big money landlords desperate to stop the victims of landlord greed from repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act next November have spent a fortune recently and include Michael K. Hayde and the Western National Group & Affiliated Entities ($3,761,840), Essex Property Trust, Inc., and Affiliated Entities ($2,267,330), Equity Residential ($1,707,400), Avalonbay Communities, Inc ($1,417,760), and Prometheus Real Estate Group, Inc ($785,500).
Other big monied interests desperate to stop the victims of landlord greed from repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act include Realpage Inc. ($500,000), Kennedy Wilson Multifamily ($142,950), Carmel Partners ($374,400), ACCO Management Company ($111,950), Prime Administration LLC & Affiliated Entities ($200,000), The Sobrato Organization ( $223,265), Bur-Cal Management Corp. & Affiliated Entities ($94,850), Lennar Homes of California Inc, & Affiliated Entities ($153,990), Holland Government Affairs ($100,000), Woodmont Real Eestate Services, LP, Including Aggregated Contributions ($157,900), Camden Property Trust ($216,450), Douglas Emmett Properties LP ($100,000), Anton Development Company LLC ($125,000), California Association of Realtors Issues Mobilization Political Action Committee ($750,000), Sequoia Equities & Affiliated Entities ($187,875), AIMCO Corporate ($50,000), Jackson Square Properties LLC ($87,650), Invitation Homes Inc. ($644,200), Russell Flynn of Flynn Investments ($400,000), Gregory T Mutz of AMLI Residential ($50,000), Spielers Companies, Inc. ($400,000), including many other additional big money entities desperate enough to spend a fortune to stop the victims of landlord greed from repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act.
Just try to imagine all of the above mentioned dollars that have been ruthlessly squeezed out of the renters by greedy landlords, realtors and developers that have fueled the Proposition 10 rebellion with their never ending rent increases, and endless pecuniary schemes designed to fleece the renters.
The desperate entities mentioned above including the California Apartment Association (CAA), involved in the scheme to stop the victims of greedy landlords, realtors and developers from repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act at the ballot box next November have raised as much as $20,217,243 so far, or more. Big money keeps pouring into the slush fund set up by the CAA on a daily basis.
The Coalition for Affordable Housing supports passage of Proposition 10 to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act.
In contrast, the Coalition for Affordable Housing which is the committee supporting the passage of Proposition 10 raised around $2,535,639, and needs your support.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
