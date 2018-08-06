From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Trump shows his ignorance of CA water - and contempt for West Coast fisheries, Delta by Dan Bacher

Monday Aug 6th, 2018 5:29 PM

Actually, the water in the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers and their tributaries isn’t “being diverted into the Pacific Ocean,” as Trump claims. In fact, the water flows naturally into the Delta, Suisun Bay, San Francisco Bay and then the ocean outside of the Golden Gate.