From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/31/2018
|Amazon is Creepy - August Day of Action
|Date
|Friday August 31
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|180 E Weber Avenue, Stockton, CA 95202
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|crueltyfreetummy [at] gmail.com
|
As Amazon takes over the planet -- and ruins the lives of workers, the environment, and animals -- we will be creating an innovative display with dozens of activists in costumes that resemble an evil robot from Amazon. In each activists' hands will be footage from inside Amazon suppliers, showing the abuses supported by Amazon and that they attempt to hide from the public.
As activists face decades in prison for exposing what happens in Amazon's supply chain, do you have the courage to join the fight as the company attempts a digital takeover of the world?
WHERE: San Francisco, exact location TBA
WHEN: August 31st 7:00pm
WEAR: Whatever you like!
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include some walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
original image (1600x804)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 6th, 2018 11:01 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2631793044...
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.