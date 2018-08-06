top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/31/2018
Amazon is Creepy - August Day of Action
Date Friday August 31
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
180 E Weber Avenue, Stockton, CA 95202
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Emailcrueltyfreetummy [at] gmail.com
As Amazon takes over the planet -- and ruins the lives of workers, the environment, and animals -- we will be creating an innovative display with dozens of activists in costumes that resemble an evil robot from Amazon. In each activists' hands will be footage from inside Amazon suppliers, showing the abuses supported by Amazon and that they attempt to hide from the public.

As activists face decades in prison for exposing what happens in Amazon's supply chain, do you have the courage to join the fight as the company attempts a digital takeover of the world?


WHERE: San Francisco, exact location TBA

WHEN: August 31st 7:00pm

WEAR: Whatever you like!

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include some walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.

WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
sm_37944828_1607955556169660_2401141294060535808_o.jpg
original image (1600x804)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2631793044...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 6th, 2018 11:01 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Wikispaces is deadCGMonday Aug 6th, 2018 4:17 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code