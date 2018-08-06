



Last year our investigators Jason Oliver and Paul Darwin Picklesimer were charged with felony commercial burglary for the open rescue and investigation at Costco cage-free egg supplier, Pleasant Valley Farms. They pled no-contest to misdemeanor trespass instead but the farm is seeking restitution of $230,000 in lost revenue because they claimed they needed to “destroy” the chickens who weren’t rescued in case they were exposed to any pathogens. This is ridiculous and offensive and it’s time to show support in the courtroom.



Time after time, big ag turns to repression to protect its exploitative practices of abusing animals and throwing them out like garbage when they’re no longer profitable.



We need YOU to come to court *in your blue DxE shirt* and show your support for these activists. We must demonstrate that the public cares about animals and supports activists who make sacrifices to save them. Take off work or school if you can!



WHERE: Meet us outside the Superior Court of California - County of San Joaquin. (180 E Weber Avenue, Stockton, CA 95202)



WHEN: Aug 24th at 8am. We are unsure how long this will take; you will be able to leave before it is over if needed. If you arrive late, please enter quietly.



WEAR/BRING: Wear a blue DxE shirt, if you don’t have one either post in this event page or message Michael Rainey directly through Messenger and we will try to bring you one. Bring as little stuff with you as possible because we will have to go through metal detectors to enter. Do not bring signs or other protest materials.



**DO NOT WEAR SHORTS**

During the previous court date, the judge made it clear that he will not allow shorts in his courtroom. We want to be respectful of his wishes. Skirts were allowed, however it may be better to be on the safe side and wear pants/close-toed shoes. This is a hearing at a court, not an action, and we should dress respectfully and appropriately.



WHAT TO EXPECT: We will need to be quiet and respectful in the courtroom and all phones will have to be turned off. We may have to wait patiently for the case to be called. There is no talking or whispering allowed while the judge is present.



PARKING: Street parking near the court is very limited, most spaces are metered/have a very short time limit. Some people received parking tickets during the last court date, so please carpool if possible and park in paid parking structures or further away in unmetered/untimed residential streets. If you plan on parking further away, please arrive earlier so you can still meet us in front of the court on time!



NY Times Article:



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at



