



WHERE: San Luis Obispo, CA (post in group for exact address and we will message to you). Carpools will be leaving Berkeley (and possibly other nearby cities) Friday night and/or Saturday morning. Post in discussion if you can give rides or need a ride.



WHEN: Saturday, August 18th 8am-5pm (with optional camping Friday night)



WEAR: Please bring your best work clothes and be prepared to make a difference in these animals lives.



ACCESSIBILITY: Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary is not currently wheelchair accessible



WHO: Everyone is welcome!



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



