Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/25/2018
Make a Difference at Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary
Date Saturday August 25
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Luis Obispo (contact us for the exact address)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Emailcrueltyfreetummy [at] gmail.com
We are going to the frontlines of animal care to provide direct assistance to the rescued animals living at Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary. Join us as we provide the support needed for Happy Hen to continue to take in sick and injured animals from factory farms. Bring home powerful photos and stories from the victims of big ag to your friends and family. Optionally, join us for camping under the stars Friday night. We'll provide snacks, but please bring water, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, extra food or anything else you might need for this life-saving work. Big Ag cannot continue to abuse animals as long as there are sanctuaries who will take these animals in, share their stories, and shine light on industrial animal abuse.

WHERE: San Luis Obispo, CA (post in group for exact address and we will message to you). Carpools will be leaving Berkeley (and possibly other nearby cities) Friday night and/or Saturday morning. Post in discussion if you can give rides or need a ride.

WHEN: Saturday, August 18th 8am-5pm (with optional camping Friday night)

WEAR: Please bring your best work clothes and be prepared to make a difference in these animals lives.

ACCESSIBILITY: Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary is not currently wheelchair accessible

WHO: Everyone is welcome!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail andrew [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
