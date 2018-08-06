top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 9/ 7/2018
Now Showing the Farms: In Store Screening
Date Friday September 07
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
People's Park
2556 Haste Street, Berkeley 94704
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Emailcrueltyfreetummy [at] gmail.com
DxE has investigated numerous supposedly "humane" and "cage-free" farms and discovered diseased, injured and even cannibalized animals packed tightly into dark, filthy sheds. When we ask at the store where the "humane" farms are located, we get kicked out. When we find the farms ourselves and ask for a tour, we get sent away. And even when we go all the way to headquarters, there is still no one willing to talk to us. If supposedly transparent stores are unwilling to show us their farms, we will have to show the farms ourselves with a screening inside the store. Join us as we expose the truth.

WHERE: We will meet at People's Park in Berkeley

WHEN: Saturday, August 11th at 1pm

WEAR: Whatever you want!

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.

WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!


---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
sm_37423021_1599294627035753_602035530204446720_o.jpg
original image (1600x804)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2899654017...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 6th, 2018 10:57 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code