



WHERE: We will meet at People's Park in Berkeley



WHEN: Saturday, August 11th at 1pm



WEAR: Whatever you want!



ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email



WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!





---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



