|Now Showing the Farms: In Store Screening
|Date
|Friday September 07
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Location Details
|
People's Park
2556 Haste Street, Berkeley 94704
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|crueltyfreetummy [at] gmail.com
|
DxE has investigated numerous supposedly "humane" and "cage-free" farms and discovered diseased, injured and even cannibalized animals packed tightly into dark, filthy sheds. When we ask at the store where the "humane" farms are located, we get kicked out. When we find the farms ourselves and ask for a tour, we get sent away. And even when we go all the way to headquarters, there is still no one willing to talk to us. If supposedly transparent stores are unwilling to show us their farms, we will have to show the farms ourselves with a screening inside the store. Join us as we expose the truth.
WHERE: We will meet at People's Park in Berkeley
WHEN: Saturday, August 11th at 1pm
WEAR: Whatever you want!
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
original image (1600x804)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2899654017...
