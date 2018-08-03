From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of 2018 is 192, the National Committee for Palestinian Martyrs reported on Tuesday.





The committee explained, in a statement, that 32 of the dead are children under 18 years old. 173 are from Gaza and 19 from West Bank. The most frequently targeted age group was 22 years of age, numbering 11, with 2 of them succumbing to inhalation of toxic gases.



Israeli occupation forces also seized ten bodies of the slain, and 268 of those killed since 1965.



The youngest Palestinian child killed is Layla al-Ghandour, eight-months from Gaza, and the oldest is Shaker Jabbareen, aged 60, from Hebron.



The committee pointed out that the average age of men and women killed is 24 years and nine months, and, on average, during the period from 1/1/2018 to 31/7/2018, one Palestinian has been killed every 26 hours. This means that the number of dead doubled during this year, compared with 2017, whereas the number during the year 2017 totaled 76, at the rate of one every 115 hours.