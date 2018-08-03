



When: Sunday, August 26 at 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM PDT



Where: Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco, California 94102



RSVP here:



On August 26, all across the country, Americans will stand united in commitment to our freedom and our future to demand that the U.S. Senate stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court.



In Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump chose a nominee who not only has extremist, ultra-conservative legal views on a range of issues, but who has repeatedly argued that the Supreme Court should put the president above the law. Donald Trump is at the center of a criminal investigation, and he should not be allowed to pick his own judge and jury.



Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.



Senators in all fifty states must listen to their constituents, do their jobs to uphold the will of the people, protect the soul of our country and Constitution, and block this nomination. United, we will to fight to ensure Brett Kavanaugh never gets confirmed by the Senate. We will #StopKavanaugh. Join us.



This will be a rally with live music performers, artists, interactive artwork and will be family friendly.



Host: NARAL Pro-Choice California



Cohosts include:

California National Organization for Women

Indivisible SF

South Beach District 6 Democratic Club of San Francisco



Learn more about Civic Center and accessibility here:



Learn more about Unite for Justice 2018:



Questions? Contact Allie Lahey at



EVENT GROUND RULES:



By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.



