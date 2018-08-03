From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Jerry Brown condemns Trump's lowering of fuel standards, but expands oil drilling by Dan Bacher

Friday Aug 3rd, 2018 11:28 AM

California has prohibited new offshore leases since 1984, but has allowed the expansion of oil drilling in existing leases. Brown has the power as Governor to close down all existing leases and wells through executive action, but he has instead furthered Big Oil’s agenda by presiding over the expansion of offshore drilling in state waters.

