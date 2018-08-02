top
Socialist Analysis & Discussion "U.S. Meddling in Latin American Elections"
Date Friday August 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St., between 25th and 26th St.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
While the media and politicians continue the barrage of accusations against Russian meddling in U.S. elections without presenting any concrete evidence, they never once talk about the long history of U.S. meddling in the elections and affairs of other nations. From military interventions, coups, and assassinations, to direct funding of opposition groups, the U.S. has blocked independent and socialist governments time and again when those governments challenge U.S. domination.

Recently, we have seen the U.S. target the democratically-elected governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Brazil, and Bolivia to undermine the progressive gains made in those countries and reassert control of U.S. interests. Hear analysis of the history of U.S. meddling in Latin America, current intervention attempts, and how we can build the movement to oppose U.S. imperialist policy.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/265511564043199/
