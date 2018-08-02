



Recently, we have seen the U.S. target the democratically-elected governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Brazil, and Bolivia to undermine the progressive gains made in those countries and reassert control of U.S. interests. Hear analysis of the history of U.S. meddling in Latin America, current intervention attempts, and how we can build the movement to oppose U.S. imperialist policy.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event page: While the media and politicians continue the barrage of accusations against Russian meddling in U.S. elections without presenting any concrete evidence, they never once talk about the long history of U.S. meddling in the elections and affairs of other nations. From military interventions, coups, and assassinations, to direct funding of opposition groups, the U.S. has blocked independent and socialist governments time and again when those governments challenge U.S. domination.Recently, we have seen the U.S. target the democratically-elected governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Brazil, and Bolivia to undermine the progressive gains made in those countries and reassert control of U.S. interests. Hear analysis of the history of U.S. meddling in Latin America, current intervention attempts, and how we can build the movement to oppose U.S. imperialist policy.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/265511564043199/

original image (1000x600)

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 2nd, 2018 11:02 AM