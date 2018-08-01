top
#Hungry4Justice - Families Belong Together & Free
Date Sunday August 05
Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Town Clock, Santa Cruz, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRae Steward
#Hungry4Justice
Families Belong Together

**You do NOT have to fast/hunger strike in order to participate in this event!**

SUNDAY AUGUST 5th is our main community mobilization day.

9 am // Opening ceremony

10 am - noon // Kid-friendly activities, music, art, community organizations

Noon - 2 pm // Speakers from community and faith organizations

2 - 4 pm // Kid-friendly activities, music, art, community organizations

5 pm // Closing speaker

August 6th and 7th: Fasters will be on site from 9 am - 6 pm. Supporters, musicians, artists, organizations, individuals, and families are welcome to stop by any time!!

As the administration fails to meet the court-ordered deadline to reunite all families separated by the Zero Tolerance immigration policy, we say:

We demand that every migrant family separated by this administration be reunited and released from incarceration. We demand that the families receive support and justice for the trauma inflicted by our government.

We are launching a national rolling hunger strike in solidarity with migrant families who are still separated and/or incarcerated. We were inspired by the hunger strike of mothers inside Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas, who went on a rolling hunger strike after being denied the right to speak to their children and the awful conditions inside the detention center. Community members in one city after another will step up to fast for a few days at a time. As the fast ends in one city, it will pick up in another.

We are parents, we are elders, we are clergy members, we are volunteers, we are teachers. We are ordinary people who have decided that enough is enough. We will not silently watch government-sanctioned kidnapping and the torture of migrant families. We will not sit back and watch families torn apart, babies and toddlers deemed “ineligible” for reunification, children returned to their parents so traumatized they can’t speak, parents denied food, water, and medical care, children and women subjected to abuse and mockery. We stand against the criminalization and dehumanization of immigrant families.

We will continue our hunger strike and other solidarity actions until our demand is met.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1396774963...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 1st, 2018 11:13 PM
