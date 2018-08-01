From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Free Julian Assange NOW! SF Rally & Speak-out To Defend Julian Assange by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Aug 1st, 2018 10:06 PM Trade unionists, journalists and civil rights advocates rallied and spoke out in San Francisco at the UK Consulate to oppose the expulsion of Julian Assange and also for his full freedom without jailing by the UK and US governments.

original image (4032x3024)



Trade unionists, journalists and civil rights activists talked about the need to defend whistleblower Julian Assange and prevent his arrest and incarceration by the UK and US government.



They also marched to the San Francisco UK consulate and also challenged the UK government for it's attack on Assange.



The rally was endorsed by:



WorkWeek Radio

Project Censored

United Public Workers For Action

Ann Garrison, Journalist, San Francisco Bay View, Black Agenda Report

Randy Credico, NYC Journalist, and WBAI Radio Host will speak by cell phone

Dr. Darrell Whitman, OSHA Whistleblower

Socialist Viewpoint

Socialist Action

Berkeley Fellowship of UU's Social Justice Committee

Classconscious.org

Laura Wells

Candidate for Congress, District 13, Green Party

Production of

Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



Dr. Darrell Whitman: Statement in Support of Julian Assange



The continuing threats to Julian Assange are an offense to decency and justice. Those who issue these threats are our enemy, using the power of the corporate state and its camp followers in the deep state and media to obscure their true intentions. The attacks are not on Julian Assange the man, but on democracy and the people’s right to know what their governments are doing, and the evil of what they are doing thrives in the darkness they protect.



Six years ago, when I first began to challenge corruption in the federal government, I didn’t know that same government was secretly monitoring my and every American’s activities. We only learned about it BECAUSE Julian Assange and Wikileaks gave Ed Snowden the opportunity to tell us. We didn’t know about corrupt schemes of the superrich to spirit away their stolen money until we read about it when Julian Assange and Wikileaks published the Panama Papers. These revelations earned Assange and Wikileaks the hatred of powerful criminals which are heavily invested in corrupting governments all over the world.



In the summer of 2016, Assange and Wikileaks earned the hatred of a new class of criminals – the corrupt masters of the Democratic Party, when they published the John Podesta emails. These emails revealed not only the manipulation of the Democratic Party, but the extension of that corruption into the very heart of our government. When I read about the connections between Podesta and Carolyn Lerner, the head of the federal Office of Special Counsel, I began to connect the dots between the corruption inside the government and the corruption outside the government. Once those dots were connected, I saw the depth and breadth of the corruption and how it presented a direct assault on our Constitutional democracy.



Without Assange and Wikileaks, we are blind. We must now act to protect him and those who work with him in Wikileaks because they are essential to protecting ourselves. Julian should be free to leave the Ecuadorian embassy on his own terms, as the European Court of Justice has declared. And rather than threats, Julian and Wikileaks should be lauded as the defenders of democracy that they are. Today, I proudly stand with Julian and all other whistleblowers who have put their selfish interests aside to protect their families, friends, fellow workers, and communities by standing up for truth and justice.



FREEDOM FOR JULIAN ASSANGE, JUSTICE FOR ALL WHISTLEBLOWERS!! On August 1, 2018 a rally and march was held to demand the freedom of Julian Assange and against the expulsion of him from the Ecuadoran embassy in London. Speaking from New York was journalist, WBAI host and activist Randy Credico as well as OSHA whistleblower Darrell Whitman who was able to use WikiLeaks to find the connection between Obama operative John Podesta and Karen Lerner who ran the Office of Special Counsel OSC which was supposed to investigate and stop corruption in the government.Trade unionists, journalists and civil rights activists talked about the need to defend whistleblower Julian Assange and prevent his arrest and incarceration by the UK and US government.They also marched to the San Francisco UK consulate and also challenged the UK government for it's attack on Assange.The rally was endorsed by:WorkWeek RadioProject CensoredUnited Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info Ann Garrison, Journalist, San Francisco Bay View, Black Agenda ReportRandy Credico, NYC Journalist, and WBAI Radio Host will speak by cell phoneDr. Darrell Whitman, OSHA WhistleblowerSocialist ViewpointSocialist ActionBerkeley Fellowship of UU's Social Justice CommitteeClassconscious.orgLaura WellsCandidate for Congress, District 13, Green PartyProduction ofLabor Video ProjectDr. Darrell Whitman: Statement in Support of Julian AssangeThe continuing threats to Julian Assange are an offense to decency and justice. Those who issue these threats are our enemy, using the power of the corporate state and its camp followers in the deep state and media to obscure their true intentions. The attacks are not on Julian Assange the man, but on democracy and the people’s right to know what their governments are doing, and the evil of what they are doing thrives in the darkness they protect.Six years ago, when I first began to challenge corruption in the federal government, I didn’t know that same government was secretly monitoring my and every American’s activities. We only learned about it BECAUSE Julian Assange and Wikileaks gave Ed Snowden the opportunity to tell us. We didn’t know about corrupt schemes of the superrich to spirit away their stolen money until we read about it when Julian Assange and Wikileaks published the Panama Papers. These revelations earned Assange and Wikileaks the hatred of powerful criminals which are heavily invested in corrupting governments all over the world.In the summer of 2016, Assange and Wikileaks earned the hatred of a new class of criminals – the corrupt masters of the Democratic Party, when they published the John Podesta emails. These emails revealed not only the manipulation of the Democratic Party, but the extension of that corruption into the very heart of our government. When I read about the connections between Podesta and Carolyn Lerner, the head of the federal Office of Special Counsel, I began to connect the dots between the corruption inside the government and the corruption outside the government. Once those dots were connected, I saw the depth and breadth of the corruption and how it presented a direct assault on our Constitutional democracy.Without Assange and Wikileaks, we are blind. We must now act to protect him and those who work with him in Wikileaks because they are essential to protecting ourselves. Julian should be free to leave the Ecuadorian embassy on his own terms, as the European Court of Justice has declared. And rather than threats, Julian and Wikileaks should be lauded as the defenders of democracy that they are. Today, I proudly stand with Julian and all other whistleblowers who have put their selfish interests aside to protect their families, friends, fellow workers, and communities by standing up for truth and justice.FREEDOM FOR JULIAN ASSANGE, JUSTICE FOR ALL WHISTLEBLOWERS!! https://youtu.be/d4yHvfVMiVE

Supporters of Assange marched to the UK Consulate where they rallied

A call was made for all journalists to support the freedom of Julian Assange

San Francisco trade unionists and activists opposed the expulsion of Julian Assange from the Ecuadoran consulate in London and his arrest by the US government.

Speakers warned that the attack on Assange was a threat to all journalists and whistleblowers by the US, UK and other governments.

The US and UK government while hounding Assange are refusing to prosecute the real war criminals who carried out murders in Iraq and around the world.

NY journalist and WBAI host Randy Credico spoke by phone from New York city in support of Julian Asssange.

Darrell Whitman who was fired at San Francisco Federal OSHA office of the Whistleblower Protection Program WPP after he blew the whistle on the corruption of the department and collusion with the corporations that they are supposed to regulate. He discovered through WikeLeaks the secret emails between Obama operative John Podesta with Karen Lerner who ran the Office Of Special Counsel OSC which was obstructing an investigation.