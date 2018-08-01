top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/11/2018
Armistice Year Celebration
Date Saturday August 11
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorArmistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
UNA Group joins Armistice 100 SC Group to remember Hiroshima and to commemorate the signing of the treaty to end WWI. There will be ceremonies, speeches, songs and a joining together to remember these historic events.

Sponsor: Armistice 100 SC Group, United Nations Association, WILPF SC, Code Pink

Contact Information:
Contact: Lynda Francis
Phone: 8314651778
Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com
sm_armistice_100_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (821x655)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 1st, 2018 7:53 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code