From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/11/2018
|Armistice Year Celebration
|Date
|Saturday August 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
|
UNA Group joins Armistice 100 SC Group to remember Hiroshima and to commemorate the signing of the treaty to end WWI. There will be ceremonies, speeches, songs and a joining together to remember these historic events.
Sponsor: Armistice 100 SC Group, United Nations Association, WILPF SC, Code Pink
Contact Information:
Contact: Lynda Francis
Phone: 8314651778
Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com
original image (821x655)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network