Tell the Council not to change Election Rules for Our Opponents
Date Tuesday August 07
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz for Rent Control
******Share widely and invite your friends*********

Opponents of the rent control measure failed to submit their ballot argument by the legally-mandated deadline. After publicly opposing rent control, Mayor David Terrazas is directing the council to consider changing the deadline for its opponents - a deadline this council agreed to in public session.

If the council agrees to this special giveaway, rent control opponents will have the opportunity to craft their ballot argument having already read our ballot argument in favor of rent control, effectively giving them two chances to answer our arguments while giving proponents only one.

Why should the multimillionaires of Santa Cruz Together and out of town special interests like the California Apartments Association be allowed to change our local elections rules to their benefit?

Tell the city council that that democracy means the wealthy don't get to play by a different set of rules. We need your support before the City Council to make sure that our election process remains fair and transparent.

******Share widely and invite your friends*********
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 1st, 2018 7:46 PM
