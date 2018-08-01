Join us Sunday August 12th, from 4-6 pm for our official campaign kickoff party. The party will be held at 215 Gharkey, the home of Jane Weed and Ron Pomerantz.



We have accomplished a lot so far, and we have much to celebrate. There will be food, drinks, including specialty cocktails, music, and a chance to mix and mingle with other dedicated and passionate campaigners. There will be speakers and an opportunity to hear more about why the campaign for tenant protections is so important and how you can get involved.



This is a family friendly event. There will be childcare at the event, so feel free to bring your kiddo.

