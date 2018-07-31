top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
48 Hour Vigil Held at San Francisco ICE Headquarters
by Stop ICE
Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 11:51 PM
A smorgasbord of activities highlighted two days of action in front of ICE headquarters in San Francisco from July 29 to July 31. Dubbed a "48 hour vigil", the event was held in solidarity with a national week of actions to abolish ICE.
sm_occupyicefuckice_1.jpg
original image (2048x1141)
A "Bail Out BBQ" kicked off two days of activities in San Francisco, part of a national week of actions to abolish ICE organized by Movimiento Cosecha. The food fest at 16th and Mission contributed all donations to the Freedom for Immigrants Fund to bail out the 169 ICE detainees being held in the West County Detention Facility in Richmond.

Following the BBQ kick-off, two days of action in front of ICE headquarters at 630 Sansome reignited the excitement of the ICE occupation that was brutally disbanded by SFPD earlier this month.

A smorgasbord of activities outside the headquarters included breakfast, live music, midnight snacks, ritual healing, chalk art messaging, and an open mic. Organizers held the space for friends, families and loved ones in immigration detention centers and prisons nationwide.
§BBQ fundraiser photo by Shahid Buttar
by Abolish ICE Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 11:51 PM
sm_occupyicesfshahid.jpg
original image (1692x1270)
