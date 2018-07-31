From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|9-1-1 What is Your Emergency? World Premiere
|Saturday September 08
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|Class/Workshop
|Analisa Pines
La Peña Cultural Center is proud to present the world premiere of 9-1-1 What is Your Emergency?
Written and directed by Bay Area playwright Jovelyn Richards and starring a cast of local actors, the play is an artistic response to gentrification, stereotypes, systemic racism and the personal narratives of humanity.
9-1-1 What is Your Emergency? is a groundbreaking and timely work that examines white fragility, as a result of the intersection of White Supremacy and personal psychological narratives, propelling the calls. The 9-1-1 call is rooted in micro-aggression, yet can have irreparable consequences to communities of color. Poetic justice will be served in this court drama based on real life 911 calls.
Stick around after the play for a community discussion with the actors and organizations fighting for racial justice, specially as it pertains to the 9-1-1 calls that have run rampantly throughout the country.
THIS EVENT CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT. Recommended ages 18+.
original image (1024x576)
