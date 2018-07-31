top
East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
9-1-1 What is Your Emergency? World Premiere
Date Saturday September 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAnalisa Pines
La Peña Cultural Center is proud to present the world premiere of 9-1-1 What is Your Emergency?

Written and directed by Bay Area playwright Jovelyn Richards and starring a cast of local actors, the play is an artistic response to gentrification, stereotypes, systemic racism and the personal narratives of humanity.

9-1-1 What is Your Emergency? is a groundbreaking and timely work that examines white fragility, as a result of the intersection of White Supremacy and personal psychological narratives, propelling the calls. The 9-1-1 call is rooted in micro-aggression, yet can have irreparable consequences to communities of color. Poetic justice will be served in this court drama based on real life 911 calls.

Stick around after the play for a community discussion with the actors and organizations fighting for racial justice, specially as it pertains to the 9-1-1 calls that have run rampantly throughout the country.

THIS EVENT CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT. Recommended ages 18+.
sm_911-event-header-version-1-1024x576.jpg
original image (1024x576)
For more event information:
https://lapena.org/event/9-1-1-what-is-you...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
