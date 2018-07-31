La Peña Cultural Center is proud to present the world premiere of 9-1-1 What is Your Emergency?



Written and directed by Bay Area playwright Jovelyn Richards and starring a cast of local actors, the play is an artistic response to gentrification, stereotypes, systemic racism and the personal narratives of humanity.



9-1-1 What is Your Emergency? is a groundbreaking and timely work that examines white fragility, as a result of the intersection of White Supremacy and personal psychological narratives, propelling the calls. The 9-1-1 call is rooted in micro-aggression, yet can have irreparable consequences to communities of color. Poetic justice will be served in this court drama based on real life 911 calls.



Stick around after the play for a community discussion with the actors and organizations fighting for racial justice, specially as it pertains to the 9-1-1 calls that have run rampantly throughout the country.



THIS EVENT CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT. Recommended ages 18+.

