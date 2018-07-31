top
Protest at Palantir in Palo Alto
by Palantir Complicit with ICE
Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 2:48 PM
A coalition of activists from more than a 12 organizations including Silicon Valley Rising, Mijente, the Tech Workers Coalition and Fight for 15, protested at Palantir headquarters on July 31. They attempted to deliver a letter to CEO Alex Karp pressuring him to cancel the company’s contract with ICE. Organizers said they were locked out of the office building on Hamilton Ave. in downtown Palo Alto, so they stood outside the building and raised their voices.

sm_palspanishsign__1_.jpg
original image (1751x1376)
A coalition of activists from more than a 12 organizations including Silicon Valley Rising, Mijente, the Tech Workers Coalition and Fight for $15, protested at Palantir headquarters on July 31. They attempted to deliver a letter to CEO Alex Karp pressuring him to cancel the company’s contract with ICE. Organizers said they were locked out of the office building on Hamilton Ave. in downtown Palo Alto, so they stood outside the building, making their demands with voices raised.

A member of Silicon Valley Rising said that Palantir enables ICE’s well-documented abuses of immigrants. The company runs a data program called Investigative Case Management that allows immigration agents to access a vast ecosystem of data that helps them find their targets and form cases against them. Protesters were part of a national day of action against businesses, schools, and local governments that have ties to the Immigration and Custom Enforcement Agency.

One protester said, "We demand an end to this humanity. Palantir is building the tools of digital fascism being used by the Trump administration to harass, incarcerate and deport immigrants."
§signs
by Palantir Complicit with ICE Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 2:48 PM
sm_palorgsenhance__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Here come the marchers!
by Palantir Complicit with ICE Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 2:48 PM
sm_palmariaplus__2_.jpg
original image (1492x1044)
Protesters on hand near Palantir to greet the protesters who marched from Palo Alto train station to Palantir HQ
§#Fight for 15
by Palantir Complicit with ICE Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 2:48 PM
pal15best__1_.jpg
§leading cheers
by Palantir Complicit with ICE Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 2:48 PM
sm_palalwaysantifacrop__1_.jpg
original image (1869x1011)
