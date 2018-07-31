From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Philippines: Journalists Hurt and Arrested at NutriAsia Strike Dispersal by Altermidya

Tuesday Jul 31st, 2018 12:49 PM

Three AlterMidya correspondents, Hiyasmin Saturay, Eric Tandoc, Avon Ang, and one student intern from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, are among those arrested during the dispersal and are currently detained at the Meycauayan police station.



AlterMidya, a national network of independent media outfits, strongly condemns the violence inflicted by the police and security guards on our journalists.



