top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 8/26/2018
Join the Rise Up Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade!
Date Sunday August 26
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Assemble at the southwest corner of St. James Park
St. John Street and North First Street
San José, CA 95110
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408 297-2299
Join the RISE UP Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade

Assemble at 8:30 – 9 am at the southwest corner of St. James Park.
March down Market Street beginning at 10 am.

Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges not walls, peace, and save the planet!

Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!

The best way to stand for social justice and have incredible fun doing it!

Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All social justice community partners welcome!
sm_flyer_-_rise_up_contingent_-_20180826.jpg
original image (920x1448)
For more event information:
http://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 29th, 2018 4:15 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code