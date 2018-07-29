Join the RISE UP Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade



Assemble at 8:30 – 9 am at the southwest corner of St. James Park.

March down Market Street beginning at 10 am.



Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges not walls, peace, and save the planet!



Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!



The best way to stand for social justice and have incredible fun doing it!



Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All social justice community partners welcome!

original image (920x1448)

http://sanjosepeace.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 29th, 2018 4:15 PM