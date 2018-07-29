From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 8/26/2018
|Join the Rise Up Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade!
|Date
|Sunday August 26
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Assemble at the southwest corner of St. James Park
St. John Street and North First Street
San José, CA 95110
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408 297-2299
|
Join the RISE UP Contingent in the Silicon Valley Pride Parade
Assemble at 8:30 – 9 am at the southwest corner of St. James Park.
March down Market Street beginning at 10 am.
Bring positive messages for equality, diversity, justice, health care for all, housing for all, access for all, immigrants and refugees welcome, build bridges not walls, peace, and save the planet!
Join our Dance of Peace Troupe with music and rainbow flags!
The best way to stand for social justice and have incredible fun doing it!
Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Peace and Freedom Party of Santa Clara County, our developing world, and the San José Peace and Justice Center. All social justice community partners welcome!
original image (920x1448)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 29th, 2018 4:15 PM
http://sanjosepeace.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network