Joaquin Murrieta Comemmorated in the Central Valley
by Peter Maiden
Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
Mexican bandit Joaquin Murrieta was commemorated by a horse ride and a protest march on Highway 33 between Firebaugh and Mendota, California this morning, July 28.
sm_nd5_9210.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Joaquin Murrieta came from central Mexico to California to join in the Gold Rush. He and his brother were falsely accused of stealing a mule. Murrieta was horsewhipped and his brother was killed. The lynch mob also raped Murrieta's wife. After this, Murrieta became an outlaw, and exacted revenge against the perpetrators of the crimes against him and his family. He became known as a Robin Hood character. A bounty of $5,000 was put on his life. While reports differ, it seems sure he disappeared back into Mexico and was never captured.

§
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
sm_nd5_9011.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
sm_nd5_9107.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
sm_nd5_9199.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
sm_nd5_9230.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§
by Peter Maiden Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 8:29 PM
sm_nd5_9237.jpg
original image (1296x864)
