Smash Colonial Violence! Justice for Nia Wilson!
On July 22nd, the white nationalist, John Lee Cowell, killed Nia Wilson and attempted to also kill her sister at the MacArthur BART station. This white aggression of violence isn’t by any means an isolated incident.

White men & women have deputized themselves as vigilantes who take matters in their own hands (BBQ Becky & Permit Patty) or use the police with the intent of terrorizing African men and women. This happens in African communities that are being gentrified or at places where African people are minding our own business.

The only way Nia Wilson and her family will receive the justice they deserve is by making sure that justice is served by the African community and not by the peers of the white murder/offender.

Join us to organize for solutions!
Uhuru House
7911 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94605

http://apspuhuru.org/
apspwest [at] gmail.com
