National Buffalo Soldiers Day at the SF Presidio Blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 11:47 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Over 450 "Buffalo Soldiers" are buried within the San Francisco National Cemetery at the SF Presidio and together, we will share the profound contribution our service members and families have contributed to the Great State of California and around the world.





National Buffalo Soldiers Day is observed annually on July 28th.



This day commemorates the original Congressional Army Reorganizational Act that authorized the formation of peacetime segregated regular Army regiments that comprised of former US Colored Troops who served during the Civil War, freeborn men and newly freed enslaved Pan Africans who later became known as "Buffalo Soldiers."



Over 450 Buffalo Soldiers are buried within the San Francisco National Cemetery at the SF Presidio.



The California Legislative Black Caucus,10th Cavalry, Buffalo Soldiers of Northern California and California Republican Leadership, California National Guard and the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce is proud to join with the National Parks Service to honor 2018 National Buffalo Soldiers Day this 152nd Anniversary.



Beginning in 1902, segregated Buffalo Soldiers regiments were first garrisoned at the SF Presidio and remained active throughout the State of California until being dismounted at Camp Lockett, San Diego County in 1944 being transferred to North Africa during WWll.



On the first official National Buffalo Soldiers Day was July 28, 1992, when a monument to the Buffalo Soldier was dedicated at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas by General Colin Powell, where the 10th Cavalry was first activated on September 21, 1866.



HISTORY

Buffalo Soldier Commemorations have been held throughout our nation since 1992 when the United States Congress passed a law designating July 28th as Buffalo Soldiers Day in the United States.