



A Community event with education, discussion and fun!



When: September 8, 2018 @ 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Where: McClatchy Park, 35th Street and 5th Avenue, Sacamento, CA 95817



Facebook link:



The international Global Climate Action Summit (hosted/org. by CA Gov. Jerry Brown) is being held in September 2018 in San Francisco, California.



On September 8, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice with a main march to be held in San Francisco along with thousands of rallies in cities and towns around the world demanding that our local leaders commit to building a fossil free world that works for all of us.



Join us in Sacramento as we hold our local leaders accountable and demand that they walk the talk on climate action.



This action will include:



Education

Information

Music

Speakers

Organic food from local farms



Bike-powered music by Clan Dyken. Speakers and booths on how you can reduce your carbon use, like bike riding programs for kids, Electric Vehicles, energy efficiency and local resilience.



A family friendly event. Don't Miss it!



RSVP to ChangeFest: Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice in Sacramento below:



https://actionnetwork.org/events/changefest-for-climate-jobs-and-justice



ABOUT Sacramento Climate Coalition



We are a grassroots alliance of Sacramento groups and individuals advancing the broader movement for civil rights, justice and our environment now and in these crucial years ahead. When the climate changes, everyone everywhere is affected‒ the disadvantaged and poor most of all.



Our coalition supports the rapid changes in our economy, power structure, and infrastructure necessary to stabilize greenhouse gases and forge healthy and vibrant communities.

______________________________________________________________

For more info on Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice:

(or go to



