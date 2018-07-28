top
Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense
ChangeFest: Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice Satellite Event in Sacramento
Date Saturday September 08
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
McClatchy Park, 35th Street and 5th Avenue, Sacamento, CA 95817
Organizer/AuthorSacramento Climate Coalition
http://sacclimatecoalition.org
ChangeFest: Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice Satellite Event in Sacramento

A Community event with education, discussion and fun!

When: September 8, 2018 @ 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: McClatchy Park, 35th Street and 5th Avenue, Sacamento, CA 95817

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2081821408759126/

The international Global Climate Action Summit (hosted/org. by CA Gov. Jerry Brown) is being held in September 2018 in San Francisco, California.

On September 8, we will Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice with a main march to be held in San Francisco along with thousands of rallies in cities and towns around the world demanding that our local leaders commit to building a fossil free world that works for all of us.

Join us in Sacramento as we hold our local leaders accountable and demand that they walk the talk on climate action.

This action will include:

Education
Information
Music
Speakers
Organic food from local farms

Bike-powered music by Clan Dyken. Speakers and booths on how you can reduce your carbon use, like bike riding programs for kids, Electric Vehicles, energy efficiency and local resilience.

A family friendly event. Don't Miss it!

RSVP to ChangeFest: Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice in Sacramento below:

https://actionnetwork.org/events/changefest-for-climate-jobs-and-justice

ABOUT Sacramento Climate Coalition

We are a grassroots alliance of Sacramento groups and individuals advancing the broader movement for civil rights, justice and our environment now and in these crucial years ahead. When the climate changes, everyone everywhere is affected‒ the disadvantaged and poor most of all.

Our coalition supports the rapid changes in our economy, power structure, and infrastructure necessary to stabilize greenhouse gases and forge healthy and vibrant communities.
______________________________________________________________
For more info on Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice: https://riseforclimate.org
(or go to https://peoplesclimate.org/)

sacramento_climate.jpg
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 11:16 AM
