|Meeting: Art Build for Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice & Networking Potluck
|Thursday August 09
|4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Berkeley, CA 94703: Please RSVP for full directions to event
|Meeting
|Fossil Free California
Art Build for Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice & Networking Potluck
Fossil Free California is getting ready to RISE for CLIMATE, JOBS & JUSTICE at the San Francisco march on September 8 with partners and allies from around the world.
The main march on September 8 in San Francisco will be the largest climate action on the West Coast in history!
On August 9, please join us to make signs and banners for RISE and other actions. The art build will run from 4pm to 6pm. At 6pm, we will take a break, enjoy a potluck feast, and share updates on our campaigns.
Please RSVP to reserve your space. See you then!
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 28th, 2018 10:27 AM
https://actionnetwork.org/events/art-build...
