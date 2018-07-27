top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/ 8/2018
Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice CA: Main March Event in San Francisco
Date Saturday September 08
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Starts at Embarcadero Plaza, 4 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111
Marching to Civic Center Plaza, between McAllister St., Gove St., Polk St., Larkin St.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRise for Climate, Jobs & Justice CA & Others
RISE FOR CLIMATE, JOBS, & JUSTICE CA: MAIN MARCH EVENT in SAN FRANCISCO

In city streets, town squares and capital buildings across the world, people will rise up to demand politicians stand with their communities and deliver more than just words just days before the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

On Saturday, September 8th, the largest mobilization for climate, jobs, and justice on the West Coast will grace the streets of San Francisco.

When: September 8, 2018 @ 10 a.m.

Where: Starts at Embarcadero Plaza, 4 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111
Marching to Civic Center Plaza, between McAllister St., Grove St., Polk St., Larkin St.

This action will not be your ordinary march. We will shift power to demand real climate leadership that protects vulnerable communities, workers, and future generations; keep fossil fuels in the ground; develop a just, equitable, resilient 100% renewable energy economy that rapidly expands economic opportunity; and create family sustaining jobs for a thriving society that does not sacrifice any community around the world.

Main/headline march event in San Francisco: https://ca.riseforclimate.org/homepage/

Satellite marches & rallies worldwide: https://riseforclimate.org/#map

Be part of the movement that’s ending the era of fossil fuels and building 100% renewable energy for all!

GETTING to SF MARCH: Public Transportation, Charter Bus, Housing:
https://ca.riseforclimate.org/getting-here/

TEXT: Get text updates & event logistics to San Francisco march: Text RiseCA to 83224

RESOURCE FAIR at Civic Center Plaza:

At Civic Center Plaza we will be hosting a Resource Fair – where partner organizations, campaigns, and projects can showcase the work that they do, educate people about their specific perspectives, and where people can get involved in these efforts for the long haul.

This is not intended for commercial vendors who simply desire a crowd – but for active partners in Rise for Climate, Jobs, & Justice and related social movement work. If you are interested in hosting a table – we welcome groups who:

-Have publicly endorsed Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice
-Are actively promoting the event to their networks, members, and supporters

If your organization wishes to participate, contact: resourcefair [at] riseforclimate.org

ABOUT Rise For Climate, Jobs & Justice California

We're a powerful movement of Indigenous people, frontline communities, immigrants, people of color, people of faith, young people, Californians, and people from across the world are demanding real climate leadership to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

We demand a just, equitable and resilient 100% renewable energy economy that rapidly expands economic opportunity, creates family sustaining jobs, and protects vulnerable communities, workers, and future generations.

We will be encouraging people to march and organize not just as individuals – but along themes based on the diversity of our communities, concerns, and issues.

#RiseforClimate #RiseCA, #ClimateJobsJustice


sm_rise_for_climate_sf.jpg
original image (792x612)
For more event information:
https://ca.riseforclimate.org/homepage/
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 27th, 2018 8:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code