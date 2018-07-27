From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/ 8/2018
|Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice CA: Main March Event in San Francisco
|Date
|Saturday September 08
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Starts at Embarcadero Plaza, 4 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111
Marching to Civic Center Plaza, between McAllister St., Gove St., Polk St., Larkin St.
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice CA & Others
|
RISE FOR CLIMATE, JOBS, & JUSTICE CA: MAIN MARCH EVENT in SAN FRANCISCO
In city streets, town squares and capital buildings across the world, people will rise up to demand politicians stand with their communities and deliver more than just words just days before the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.
On Saturday, September 8th, the largest mobilization for climate, jobs, and justice on the West Coast will grace the streets of San Francisco.
When: September 8, 2018 @ 10 a.m.
Where: Starts at Embarcadero Plaza, 4 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111
Marching to Civic Center Plaza, between McAllister St., Grove St., Polk St., Larkin St.
This action will not be your ordinary march. We will shift power to demand real climate leadership that protects vulnerable communities, workers, and future generations; keep fossil fuels in the ground; develop a just, equitable, resilient 100% renewable energy economy that rapidly expands economic opportunity; and create family sustaining jobs for a thriving society that does not sacrifice any community around the world.
Main/headline march event in San Francisco: https://ca.riseforclimate.org/homepage/
Satellite marches & rallies worldwide: https://riseforclimate.org/#map
Be part of the movement that’s ending the era of fossil fuels and building 100% renewable energy for all!
GETTING to SF MARCH: Public Transportation, Charter Bus, Housing:
https://ca.riseforclimate.org/getting-here/
TEXT: Get text updates & event logistics to San Francisco march: Text RiseCA to 83224
RESOURCE FAIR at Civic Center Plaza:
At Civic Center Plaza we will be hosting a Resource Fair – where partner organizations, campaigns, and projects can showcase the work that they do, educate people about their specific perspectives, and where people can get involved in these efforts for the long haul.
This is not intended for commercial vendors who simply desire a crowd – but for active partners in Rise for Climate, Jobs, & Justice and related social movement work. If you are interested in hosting a table – we welcome groups who:
-Have publicly endorsed Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice
-Are actively promoting the event to their networks, members, and supporters
If your organization wishes to participate, contact: resourcefair [at] riseforclimate.org
ABOUT Rise For Climate, Jobs & Justice California
We're a powerful movement of Indigenous people, frontline communities, immigrants, people of color, people of faith, young people, Californians, and people from across the world are demanding real climate leadership to keep fossil fuels in the ground.
We demand a just, equitable and resilient 100% renewable energy economy that rapidly expands economic opportunity, creates family sustaining jobs, and protects vulnerable communities, workers, and future generations.
We will be encouraging people to march and organize not just as individuals – but along themes based on the diversity of our communities, concerns, and issues.
#RiseforClimate #RiseCA, #ClimateJobsJustice
original image (792x612)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 27th, 2018 8:31 PM
https://ca.riseforclimate.org/homepage/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network