ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & Protection Of Animal Care Conditions
ILWU Local 6 VCA members, ILWU Local 10, labor and community supporters rallied to support the fight for a contract by VCA and for proper protection of animal care conditions.
ILWU Local 6 San Francisco Veterinary Specialists VCA workers and their supporters on July 13, 2018 rallied and spoke out for a union contract and against the union busting efforts of VCA management.
Although workers voted for union representation by ILWU Local 6, the management continues to refuse to provide information that would help negotiation for a union contract. Union members, other ILWU members and supporters of the union speak about the issues and also the need of proper care for the animals at the center.
§ILWU Local 6 Member Speaks Out
An ILWU Local 6 VCA member spoke to the rally.
A union dog joined the rally
ILWU local 6 VCA workers voted strongly for the ILWU.
The VCA is facing strong opposition to it's union busting tactics
