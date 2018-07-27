top
ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & Protection Of Animal Care Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jul 27th, 2018 5:42 PM
ILWU Local 6 VCA members, ILWU Local 10, labor and community supporters rallied to support the fight for a contract by VCA and for proper protection of animal care conditions.
sm_ilwu6_vca_action1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 6 San Francisco Veterinary Specialists VCA workers and their supporters on July 13, 2018 rallied and spoke out for a union contract and against the union busting efforts of VCA management.
Although workers voted for union representation by ILWU Local 6, the management continues to refuse to provide information that would help negotiation for a union contract. Union members, other ILWU members and supporters of the union speak about the issues and also the need of proper care for the animals at the center.
Additional media:
VCA ILWU Labor Struggle
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
ILWU Local 10 Members Support SEIU 1021 Members Fighting Racism & Workplace Bullying
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPQwB0ufUnc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/KB_n4l5pyOo
§ILWU Local 6 Member Speaks Out
by Labor Video Project Friday Jul 27th, 2018 5:42 PM
sm_ilwu6_sf_kay_enkaty_rally7-24-18_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An ILWU Local 6 VCA member spoke to the rally.
https://youtu.be/KB_n4l5pyOo
§Union Dog
by Labor Video Project Friday Jul 27th, 2018 5:42 PM
sm_ilwu6_sf_vca_dog.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A union dog joined the rally
https://youtu.be/KB_n4l5pyOo
§ILWU Local 6 Vote For Union At VCA
by Labor Video Project Friday Jul 27th, 2018 5:42 PM
ilwu6_vca_workers_vote_for_union.jpg
ILWU local 6 VCA workers voted strongly for the ILWU.
https://youtu.be/KB_n4l5pyOo
§VCA Bosses Face Strong Oppoisition
by Labor Video Project Friday Jul 27th, 2018 5:42 PM
sm_img_7632.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The VCA is facing strong opposition to it's union busting tactics
https://youtu.be/KB_n4l5pyOo
